FILE PHOTO: A modified Boeing 747 takes flight carrying Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket, in Mojave

FILE PHOTO: A modified Boeing 747 takes flight carrying Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket, in Mojave, California, U.S., June 30, 2021. 

 GENE BLEVINS/REUTERS

SEATTLE  - Boeing will bid farewell to the iconic 747 when it delivers the final plane to Atlas Air on Tuesday afternoon, marking an end of an era when the first-ever "jumbo jet" ruled the skies.

Thousands of Boeing employees – including some of the so-called "Incredibles" who developed the jet in the 1960s – are expected to watch the last delivery of the historic plane, which brought air travel to the masses and represented an indelible slice of Americana.

FILE PHOTO: Boeing raises a curtain to unveil the 747-8 jumbo passenger jet to thousands of employees and guests at the company's Everett, Washington commercial airplane manufacturing facility

FILE PHOTO: Boeing raises a curtain to unveil the 747-8 jumbo passenger jet to thousands of employees and guests at the company's Everett, Washington commercial airplane manufacturing facility, February 13, 2011. Boeing vice president and general manager of Boeing's Commercial Airplanes airplane program Pat Shanahan is pictured on the jumbo screen in the upper right as he officiated the ceremony. Boeing Co rolled out the new jumbo jet hoping to relive the glamor surrounding the birth of the 747 over 40 years ago and use it to boost slow sales. 