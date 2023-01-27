Boeing 737 Max airplanes

Boeing 737 Max airplanes outside the company's manufacturing facility in Renton, Wash., on March 21, 2022. 

 David Ryder/Bloomberg

WASHINGTON  - Boeing expects to hire 10,000 workers in 2023 as it recovers from the pandemic and increases jetliner production, but will trim some support jobs, the U.S. planemaker said Friday.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company boosted overall employment by about 14,000 workers in 2022 to 156,000 as of Dec. 31, up from about 142,000 in 2021. Boeing employs about 136,000 workers in the United States.