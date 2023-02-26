Rail Study: Nearly $800 mil. to build, $17 mil. a year to return service to N.H.
Buy Now

An 80-page report concludes that restoring commuter rail service from Boston through Manchester would cost nearly $800 million to build and $17 million a year to operate. The study assumes the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority would provide the service over tracks it owns in Massachusetts and New Hampshire tracks that CSX Transportation owns.

 provided by MBTA

MANCHESTER — Restoring commuter rail service from Boston through Manchester would cost $782 million to build and $17 million a year to operate, according to a new draft study done for the Department of Transportation.

Claiming fares could cover 82% of that operating budget, the 80-page consultant’s report concludes the annual state taxpayer subsidy could be as low as $200,000 and as high as $3.5 million depending on how many use the service.