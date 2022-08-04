Bridges named for fallen State Police Sgt., state bridge designer
Buy Now

Gov. Chris Sununu congratulates the family of Robert J. Prowse, a longtime state transportation designer now with a Londonderry bridge named after him. Sue Callahan, right, of Contoocook, was Prowse's granddaughter and Joyce Prowse of Bow, left, was his daughter-in-law.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — New Hampshire has Daniel Webster Highway, the Frederick E. Everett Turnpike and the Ruth L. Griffin Bridge, but naming public landmarks for people doesn't happen ever day.

Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation Wednesday naming two bridges in honor of two individuals, a state police staff sergeant tragically killed while on the job and a state highway staffer who designed 400 of the state’s bridges.