Canadian Pacific Railway

A Canadian Pacific Railway locomotive travels across a bridge in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Canadian Pacific Railway entered a work stoppage early Sunday after the company and the union's leadership were unable to negotiate a settlement or agree to binding arbitration. 

 Gavin John/Bloomberg

Canadian Pacific Railway received a green light to complete its $27 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern, overcoming opposition from shippers and creating the only rail operator serving the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The deal is consistent with the public interest, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, which has sole authority to approve rail deals, said Wednesday in a report. The combined operations will have "little to no track redundancies or overlapping routes," it said.