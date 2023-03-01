Chris Martin

Chris Martin in Atlanta, on Feb. 20.  

 Alyssa Pointer/Bloomberg

Chris Martin knew he needed a bigger car as the birth of his fourth child approached, but he and his wife were already $14,000 underwater on their two vehicles.

So the couple proposed an unusual two-for-one deal with an Atlanta-area auto dealer in 2020: trading in both of their vehicles so they could afford a three-row Ford Explorer. Their total loan after factoring in negative equity, a service contract, fees and other costs ballooned to $66,000 on the $49,000 Explorer.

Shawna Ballou

Shawna Ballou in Tacoma, on Feb. 21.  