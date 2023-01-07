Chevrolet Bolt

A Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle (EV) in West Bloomfield, Mich. in 2021.  

 Emily Elconin/Bloomberg

Buying certain electric cars in the U.S. just got cheaper, thanks to new tax credits meant to phase out gasoline-guzzlers.

And a wave of companies that let wary drivers lease or subscribe their way to an electric vehicle are making the most out of the government carrots. "They've got to be convinced," says Andrew Krulewitz, founder of Zevvy, an EV financing startup. "Buying cars is a big deal."