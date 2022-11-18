Dear Car Talk:
I own a 2012 Chevy Equinox with a four-cylinder engine. These cars are notorious for oil use.
My car burns oil but apparently did not meet the oil use requirement for Chevy to replace the defective rings under warranty. Now, with 115,000 miles on the odometer, I am using a quart of oil every 1,000 miles.
Here is what I think: The car’s oil life monitor usually calls for an oil change every 8,000 miles. The car has a 6-quart oil capacity. I am adding 8 quarts of oil between changes. So why should I ever change the oil?
Since the car is burning off old oil and getting a steady supply of fresh oil, I should never have to do an oil change again, right? I am exceeding the manufacturer’s requirement! Is my thinking correct or am I missing the obvious?
— Steve
It’s a good theory, Steve. But, like lots of theories that sound good to their creators, this one doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.
Here’s the part you’re missing: As you burn oil, what you’re leaving behind is the dirt, sludge, carbon and metal fragments that were held in suspension by that oil.
Imagine you chopped up some garlic and put it in a frying pan with some olive oil. When the oil ran low and you started to smell something burning, you pour some more olive oil in the pan.
Now, if you kept doing that for say, 15 days, would the pan be clean? No. That garlic would be “one” with the bottom of the pan, even though you kept adding fresh oil. How do I know that? That’s how my mother cooked.
Anyway, the same sort of thing is happening in your engine. You’re adding fresh oil, but the oil that’s in there is getting more and more concentrated with contaminants.
How do you get rid of that? You change the oil. Drain it out, dirt and all, and replace it with clean oil.
In fact, when you burn oil, it’s even more important to change your oil regularly, just for that reason — so you don’t build up excessive dirt and sludge.
You might even find that you burn less oil after an oil change, Steve, since clean oil doesn’t burn as readily. Try it. And write again if you have any more cooking questions. I’ll be here.
Visit the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
