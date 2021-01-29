I keep wondering about electric cars and emissions. Unless you charge from a home with solar panels, you have to charge your car from the electric grid, which mostly uses natural gas. That would cause pollution. Everyone seems to think that if you drive an electric car, you have no pollution footprint, but that is not the case.
Acura’s off to a strong start in 2021 with a pair of appealing new vehicles. The sleek and competitively priced TLX sport sedan already breathed new life into the luxury brand’s struggling car business. A strong new version of Acura’s MDX three-row SUV builds on that, making it look like the…
Automakers in Japan, where almost 30% of the population is 65 or older, are taking the lead on adapting cars so the nation's legions of elderly drivers can feel more confident -- and be safer -- behind the wheel.