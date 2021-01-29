Dear Car Talk:

I keep wondering about electric cars and emissions. Unless you charge from a home with solar panels, you have to charge your car from the electric grid, which mostly uses natural gas. That would cause pollution. Everyone seems to think that if you drive an electric car, you have no pollution footprint, but that is not the case.

Ray Magliozzi's Car Talk sig

