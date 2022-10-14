Dear Car Talk:
Growing up, my dad taught me how to do oil changes, and I’ve been doing them ever since (40 years now).
Dear Car Talk:
Growing up, my dad taught me how to do oil changes, and I’ve been doing them ever since (40 years now).
When he taught me, he would let the car run for a bit to warm up the oil so it would drain out more easily.
Today’s cars use an oil that has a very low viscosity rating. So, is running the car prior to an oil change still necessary?
— Tom
Good question, Tom. It’s not absolutely necessary, but I do think it’s desirable.
You’re right that oil has gotten thinner (less viscous) over the years. Forty years ago, people were using 10W-40 or even 20W-50 oil. That means the oil behaved like a heavy, 50-weight oil in hot weather and like a 20-weight oil in cold weather.
Now, most cars use 5W-20 or even 0W-20. Because of advances in technology, these oils do a better job of lubricating the engine, while creating less friction and drag on the moving parts. That improves efficiency and fuel economy.
So, if you drained the oil from a cold engine today, you might see more oil come out than would have come out in the 10W-40 days. But, more importantly, oil holds dirt and contaminants in suspension. When a car sits for a long time, some of that dirt can precipitate out. And the whole idea of an oil change is to get the dirt out of your engine, along with the dirty oil.
By running the car for five or 10 minutes, you get the oil to collect and hold in suspension any dirt and debris that’s on the inside surfaces of the engine. When you drain out that warm oil, the maximum amount of dirt comes out with it. So, I always run a cold engine for five or 10 minutes before draining out the old oil.
Keep in mind, Tom, the idea is to get the oil warm enough to grab up the dirt but not so hot that you end up in the Shriner’s Hospital Burn Unit.
Visit the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.