Dear Car Talk:
My wife owns a 2001 Honda Accord that acts up periodically, mostly in hot weather. When we talk to our mechanic, who is very good and has taken care of our cars for years, he scratches his head.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached the limit for free access to our important and valuable work.
Subscribers, click below to login or register your subscription to continue receiving unlimited access to UnionLeader.com.
Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.Sign Up
You have reached the limit for free access to our important and valuable work.
Subscribers, click below to login or register your subscription to continue receiving unlimited access to UnionLeader.com.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dear Car Talk:
My wife owns a 2001 Honda Accord that acts up periodically, mostly in hot weather. When we talk to our mechanic, who is very good and has taken care of our cars for years, he scratches his head.
Visit the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
Ford raises the bar for America’s favorite vehicle and cranks up the pressure on Chevy and Ram with the 2021 F-150 pickup, a package full of surprises arriving in dealerships just in time for the holidays.