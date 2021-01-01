Dear Car Talk:

On a recent business trip to Minnesota, I succumbed to a local Craigslist posting for a 1988 Mercedes 560 SL convertible. Rust-free and smooth-shifting, it was more than your brother ever asked for in a car. I bought the car, parked it in a friend’s barn and flew home to Oregon until I can return to make the road trip.

Ray Magliozzi's Car Talk sig

Visit the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.

Friday, January 01, 2021
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Monday, December 28, 2020