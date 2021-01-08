I am a proud owner of a 1993 Jeep Wrangler that I grew up with. It has 250,000 miles on it, and I love it to death. It fits in the tiny parking postage stamps in the city near me, it has enough clearance and four-wheel drive for the snowy winters and steep roads here, and best of all, it is so easy to work on (I do all my own mechanics). However, it’s not really a friendly size for the family that I would like to start in a few years. And when I’m driving the interstate, I’m either holding up the truckers in the right lane or barreling along at 3,000 rpm while I panic internally that my engine will kick the bucket from the effort.
