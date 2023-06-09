Dear Car Talk:
I have a 2020 Toyota Avalon. I recently put new Michelin tires on the car and immediately noticed a 10% decline in mileage, coinciding with the arrival of fall temperatures.
My mileage fell even more when temperatures this winter dropped into the single digits. Is this for real?
— Joe
I don’t think your tires should take all the heat here, Joe. New tires will have some negative effect on mileage. New tread provides better grip than worn out, flatter tread. But that better grip increases friction and rolling resistance.
By how much? Well, it depends on the tires you buy. If you replace your tires with a similar type of tire (like an all-season passenger car tire), the decrease in fuel economy should be far less than 10%.
On the other hand, if you go from a low-rolling-resistance, high-fuel-economy tire to a performance tire with a soft, sticky rubber compound designed to maximize cornering grip, you will see a larger drop in mileage.
Somehow, I don’t see you signing up for a track day, and running through chicanes at 90 mph in your Toyota Avalon, Joe. So, assuming the tires you got are similar to what you had before, and they’re properly inflated, I think it’s more likely your drop in mileage is caused by seasonal factors.
When it gets cold out, cars typically use more gasoline. There are behavioral reasons for that — you spend more time warming up the car, you take more short trips and drive places where you’d normally walk, and you may use heated seats, defrosters, and other accessories that use energy.
Then there are mechanical reasons why your mileage is lower in the winter. Your tire pressure drops one PSI for every 10 degrees the temperature drops, and lower tire pressure means lower mileage. Your oil and fluids are more viscous, and take more energy to circulate. And winter blends of gasoline have slightly less energy per gallon.
So, I’d wait and see if your previous mileage, or something closer to it, returns with the warmer weather, Joe. I’m guessing it’ll come pretty close.
Visit the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
