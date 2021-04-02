Dear Car Talk,
I have a 2018 Toyota RAV4. Last weekend, I bought a 20-pound bag of birdseed for the feeders in my backyard. It was a cold, rainy, miserable day, and I decided to wait to bring it in the house.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for visiting!
For full access, please log in, register your subscription or subscribe.
Try for 99¢ a month for two months, cancel or pause anytime.
Dear Car Talk,
I have a 2018 Toyota RAV4. Last weekend, I bought a 20-pound bag of birdseed for the feeders in my backyard. It was a cold, rainy, miserable day, and I decided to wait to bring it in the house.
Visit the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
United Airlines on Thursday said it would hire about 300 pilots as travel demand rebounds as a rising number of Americans get COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the company’s internal memo seen by Reuters.
Epping and Fremont town officials are weighing their options to address concerns over road damage caused by commercial truck traffic, but one idea involving a possible access road from Route 101 may hit a roadblock.