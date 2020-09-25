Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
I just traded in my 2004 Jeep Liberty for a “used” 2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude with 4,000 miles. It was a demo. Sticker price was $29,000. I paid $21,000. It has all the bells and whistles; cold weather package, safety package, etc. I even got the color I wanted: Metallic Bikini.
U.S. motorists drove 262.4 billion vehicle miles in July, 33.2 billion vehicle miles fewer than the same month a year earlier, as government lockdowns to stop the spread of coronavirus kept drivers home, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).
The proposed 4A exit from Interstate 93 in the Londonderry and Derry area is on indefinite hold after the three bids received by the state Department of Transportation each came in $30 million more than the project’s estimated costs.