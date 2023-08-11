Dear Car Talk:

My daughter’s 2018 Honda Pilot LX’s warning light came on, so she took it to the dealer. They said there were metal shavings in her transmission fluid so they flushed it. Then they said she needs a new transmission for $7,500 or they can sell her a new car, because her transmission could seize up at any time.

