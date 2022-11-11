Dear Car Talk:
My 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring with 145,000 miles is making noise. It’s making an intermittent, low-pitched squealing (more like moaning) sound when the car is moving and only when it’s moving.
It’s not a belt, because I can race the engine in Neutral and it never happens. The sound happens occasionally after I’ve been driving for at least 5 minutes, and it varies with speed between the moan, a hum and squeak, but it’s always intermittent.
It comes from the front of the car. It stops when the car stops and may or may not start again when the car starts moving again. My best guess is wheel bearings. What do you think?
Thanks.
— Judy
I don’t think it’s a wheel bearing, Judy. Wheel bearings make a gravelly noise, like a cement mixer. And, they’re unlikely to come and go. Once a wheel bearing is bad, it’ll make noise all the time.
That’s good news, because bad wheel bearings lead to wheels falling off. So driving with a bad wheel bearing is not something I recommend.
I think you have a sticky brake caliper. The caliper squeezes the brake pads together around the wheel’s brake rotor when you step on the brake pedal. Then, once your foot comes off the pedal, the caliper is supposed to release, pulling the pads back with it, and allowing the wheel to turn freely.
But sometimes, older calipers stop releasing. Or, they release too slowly. Or, release sometimes and don’t release other times. And I think that’s what’s happening on your car.
Sticky calipers tend to act up after you use the brakes a few times — which would explain why the noise starts after 5 minutes of driving.
Depending on how tightly the caliper is still squeezing, the noise can vary, from a high-pitched chirp or squeal, to a rubbing, groaning noise.
And, it would be intermittent. It could be affected by how hard you apply the brakes, the weather and what exact position the caliper is in at any given moment.
So, I’d ask your mechanic to check your calipers. My guess is you’ll need at least one front caliper replaced.
