Dear Car Talk:
We have a 2021 Subaru Forester that we bought new, and the local dealer keeps recommending all kinds of services that aren’t on the maintenance schedule.
At the second oil change, they recommended an induction fuel service. Then at 30,000 they also recommended a brake flush, front and rear differential flush, and wheel balancing. I figured that if the wheels were out of balance, that should be addressed, but declined the others.
Should I have them done? They sent me a message with the list:
Brake flush: $189.95
Fuel induction service: $176.95
Differential flush — rear: $159.95
Differential flush — front: $159.95
Thanks.
— Chris
The wheel balancing may have been the thing you needed the least, Chris.
If you hit a big pothole, knocked off a wheel weight, and had a tire out of balance, you’d have noticed that. You would feel shimmying or shaking, especially at higher speeds. If that was the case, then you did need a wheel balancing. If not, well, at least you earned some points on your credit card.
For maintenance — as opposed to repairs — I’d let the owner’s manual be your guide. The engineers who designed your car have made their best, very educated calculations, as to what services the car needs.
Looking at a public version of the Subaru 2021 model year maintenance schedule, they recommend “inspecting” both front and rear differential fluids every 30,000 miles. So, did they find something wrong with yours? Was it badly degraded? Do you do a lot of hot weather or off-road driving? Did the fluid smell like my late brother’s living room after he took a grande-burrito-induced afternoon nap?
While it certainly can’t hurt to change the differential fluid, it may not be necessary, and you’ll want to know why they’re recommending it now. Subaru does recommend that you change the brake fluid every 30,000 miles. Many manufacturers let it go longer than that, but Subaru may have their reasons. So, I’d go ahead and do that.
Finally, the “induction service” is complete hogwash — and especially unnecessary after two oil changes. Your fuel system shouldn’t need any kind of cleaning for many more miles — if ever. That’s like proactively replacing a hip on a 9-year-old kid.
Visit the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
