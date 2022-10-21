Dear Car Talk:

My wife’s car is a very well maintained 2015 Lincoln MKZ. It has only 34,000 miles on it. After a routine oil change and tire rotation last week, the dealer service writer said that it was difficult for them to rotate the tires because we have a situation with “swollen lug nuts.”

Ray Magliozzi's Car Talk sig

Visit the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.