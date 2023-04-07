Dear Car Talk:
I love your column and your NPR show. I have a 1973 Ford Mustang convertible (I am the original owner). I drive it about 20 miles a week, and it has about 75,000 miles on it now.
Dear Car Talk:
I love your column and your NPR show. I have a 1973 Ford Mustang convertible (I am the original owner). I drive it about 20 miles a week, and it has about 75,000 miles on it now.
Of course, it was designed to be used with leaded gasoline. For a while, I used a lead additive. But then I just switched to using the highest-octane gas I could get.
Now I’m getting conflicting advice on whether or not to use the lead additive. The car runs the same with or without it. What is your advice regarding using it or not?
Thanks very much.
— Allan
I wouldn’t bother at this point, Allan.
Gasoline companies used to put lead in fuel to boost octane. As a side benefit, they learned that the lead also cushioned the blow of the hot exhaust valves as they slammed against their valve seats.
So, when the Environmental Protection Agency figured out that the lead in gasoline was causing us to all grow four chins — OK, I already had two, but you get my point — oil companies were forced to stop adding lead.
Some years later, we noticed that some older cars were developing a problem called valve seat recession. You may remember reading about the great valve seat recession of 1978 in school.
Anyway, to combat that problem, car makers started making their valve seats harder. Problem solved.
Except for folks like you who had cars made during the lead era.
So, you can find a “lead substitute” (not real lead, obviously) on the market and add it to each tank of gas, but that’s inconvenient and expensive.
My advice would be to save the $10 a tank and just drive the car.
Eventually, it’s possible your Mustang will need a valve job. And at that point, you can decide if you want to fix it, sell it, or torch it.
If you fix it, the valve job will cost you a couple of grand, and they’ll use new, hardened valve seats.
But at only 20 miles a week, it might be your heirs that do the valve job, Allan, not you.
Or you may need major engine work for some other reason — engines didn’t last as long in 1973 — and at that point, you’ll get your hardened valve seats.
By the way, the higher-octane fuel you’re buying doesn’t do anything to protect those valve seats. Higher than recommended octane is only helpful if you have pinging or pre-ignition.
So, if your car doesn’t ping on regular unleaded, take the 60 cents a gallon, plus the $10 a tank you’re saving on lead substitute, and put into a valve job cookie jar and pass it down to your kids, along with the Mustang.
Visit the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.