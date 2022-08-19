Dear Car Talk:

I just got a new-to-me 2017 Infiniti QX80 with about 57,000 miles. I asked the local Infiniti dealer to quote the recommended 60,000-mile service, and he came back with a $1,500 request. The Nissan dealer’s price was the same.

Ray Magliozzi's Car Talk sig

Visit the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.