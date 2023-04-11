DERRY -- State transportation officials are designing the replacement bridge on Route 1A spanning the Hampton River between Hampton Beach and Seabrook with climate change on their minds.
“They are incorporating 4 feet of sea level rise into the design of that bridge, making it so that even if the sea level is 4 feet higher boats and ships will be able to go underneath it as they are now,” said Dave Walker, assistant director and transportation program manager at the Rockingham Planning Commission.
“That being said, at 4 feet of sea level rise, the approach on either side of the bridge is potentially underwater and the bridge is inaccessible,” Walker told a regional climate workshop Tuesday in Derry. “We’re figuring out how to deal with that.”
Rising sea levels, he said, could mean Ashworth Avenue in Hampton Beach could be regularly inundated somewhere around 2050, while Route 286 in Seabrook should plan for that sort of impact somewhere around 2080. Both estimates are plus or minus 10 years. He cited a 2022 report by his commission that assessed the vulnerability of the “Seacoast transportation corridor.”
DOT spokesman Richard Arcand, in an email, said “the new bridge will be higher to help protect it from potential storms,” and that the design life for a new bridge is intended to be at least 120 years.
Combating climate change will require government and other groups to work collaboratively and speak the same language, according to speakers at Tuesday's workshop.
“A lot of that was really just about building the community and getting to the point where we could talk a common language, and we had some really interesting conversations at the very beginning on the same word meaning different things to a climate scientist than it does to a transportation engineer,” said Jo Sias, director of the University of New Hampshire Center for Infrastructure Resilience to Climate.
About 60 people, including state and local officials, attended Tuesday's Southern New Hampshire regional climate workshop.
After breaking into small discussion groups, participants reconvened to share areas for how people should proceed on finding solutions.
One is making causes and solutions easily digestible by anyone, according to Sylvia von Aulock, executive director of the Southern New Hampshire Planning Commission.
“How do you make this information accessible to them, so they care enough, so they don’t clearcut their lot or they don’t put all their fall leaves into the ditch to create their own problem or a problem for the guy downstream,” she said.
Suzanne Nienaber, senior planner at the Southern New Hampshire Planning Commission, said in an interview that she was pleased with the workshop.
The mission was to “focus on keeping things as pragmatic as possible,” she said.
For most of New Hampshire, “inland flooding is the biggest threat from our standpoint” from heavy rains, Nienaber said.
But convincing everyone there even is a problem with the world’s climate remains elusive, according to George Sioras, Derry’s longtime planning director.
“There are people that don’t -- and it's not taking political sides, but I’m just being honest -- that there are people that don’t believe that maybe climate change is happening or that global warming or whatever phrase you want to use. They’re reluctant to get into these conversations and some of them are key players that are part of the policymakers and decision makers” at the local level, Sioras said.
“That conversation still has to happen between different groups of people,” Sioras said.