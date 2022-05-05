CHARLESTOWN — The Route 12 project is progressing and the road is expected to reopen to traffic by the end of May.
“Concurrent to the administrative work, the contractor, Casella, was back on site working this week along the river side. The remaining old concrete slab (former road) was excavated. The drainage structures were delivered on Monday. This week the contractor is working on slope repairs and there is ongoing excavation for drainage. Some drainage has already been installed and Casella is now working on larger drainage areas, which are 25 feet in depth,” DOT legislative liaison Kathleen Mulcahey-Hampson said in her update to Charlestown, Claremont and Walpole officials on Friday.
“Before work commences on the Railroad side, final railroad approval is needed for work within the railroad right-of-way.”
Route 12 is the main route in Charlestown between Claremont and Keene.
The roadway has been closed to through traffic since August, after a heavy rainstorm at the end of July damaged about 600 feet of the road.
Back in October, DOT had warned the municipalities affected by the closure that the designing, planning and reconstruction work on the section of Route 12 in Charlestown would be “complex due to the tight constraints between the road and the Connecticut River downslope on one side and the active rail line on the other. Destabilization of the rail line during the necessary repairs, including deep excavation, remains a major concern. There has been substantial coordination with the railroad to gain consensus on the design approach and agreement on access.”
In March, the project had a setback when the work to construct the soil nail wall was halted due to movement of the rail lines and excessive groundwater at the construction site.
“The movement, recorded by the devices installed prior to construction beginning, caused the railroad to lower speeds to 10 mph for the Amtrak and freight trains,” Mulcahey-Hampson said in a March update.
On Friday, she added, “In the meantime, the Chief of Police has been provided with emergency access during off-construction hours.”