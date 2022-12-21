Executive Council ends commuter rail study

The Republican-led Executive Council voted, 3-2, Wednesday to prematurely end a $5.5 million study into the cost to restore commuter rail service from Boston, Mass. through Manchester. State officials said they will divert $1.5 million left to spend on the project for other commuter services.

 MBTA

CONCORD — The Republican-led Executive Council voted Wednesday to terminate a $5.5 million engineering and financial study on restoring commuter rail service from Boston through Manchester.

Councilor David Wheeler, R-Milford, said stopping the work now would allow the Department of Transportation to divert $1.5 million that remains unspent to other mass transit services.