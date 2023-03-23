The trend toward working from home upended commuter patterns in Washington, D.C., and other cities with a large number of professional office workers. The change — precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic — has had significant impacts on transit ridership, a move that could force agencies to reimagine their service delivery models.

In 2022, some 66 percent of commuters in the Washington, D.C., metro region were working from home at least some of the time, an increase from 35 percent in 2019, according to the 2022 State of the Commute Survey Report by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG).