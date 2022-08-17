The Executive Council approved an $8.8 million grant to complete the apron to a new cargo terminal at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. This is a conceptual rendering of the new cargo building that will be adjacent to the passenger terminal and the airport’s main runway.
PLAISTOW — A federal grant to help finish building an $8.8 million apron to increase cargo handling at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport won approval before the Executive Council Wednesday.
The Federal Aviation Administration grant pays to build Phase 1 of a new Green Drive Cargo Facility Apron.
This will convert an existing parking lot into this new innovative project to increase cargo capacity, make the airport more financially self-sufficient and reduce delivery times to New England, said Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan.
“New Hampshire and all of northern New England are suffering from a lack of air cargo capacity with much of the cargo coming through out-of-state airports and being trucked into New Hampshire,” Sheehan said.
“This increases the costs to New Hampshire residents in addition to delaying delivery and increasing the wear and tear on our highways.”
Since the air cargo season is at its peak from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, airport management agreed to time this portion of the project to finish by mid-September 2022.
This phase involves 34,000 square feet and state officials anticipate FAA grants will be available to do parts of this upgrade.
The current work includes the $8 million construction contract with R.S. Audley Inc. of Bow, $660,000 with engineering fees with McFarland-Johnson Inc. of Concord and other miscellaneous costs.
State, city splits 10% match
The federal grant will cover 90% of costs with the state and city of Manchester splitting up the other 10%, Sheehan said.
The state money comes from the capital budget the Legislature approved in 2019.
Last June, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, announced she had secured a $7.9 million grant for the second phase of this work within an omnibus federal spending bill.
The Manchester-Boston Regional Airport had partnered with Aeroterm in February 2021 to build the air cargo facility.
“I’m thankful for the leadership of Senator (Jeanne) Shaheen in securing additional federal funding to support the continued development of a critical piece of infrastructure at the Manchester Airport,” Ted Kitchens, airport director, said at that time.
“This cargo apron provides critical access for New Hampshire and all of Northern New England to the world of e-commerce and will assist in resolving supply chain issues.”
Shaheen said this continues to position the Manchester airport as a “critical hub” across the region.
“This new cargo facility apron will improve the transport of air cargo and lower transportation costs, while supporting local businesses and creating good-paying jobs in the process,” Shaheen said in a statement.
In August 2021, the council approved a $13.5 million state guarantee bond to pay for the onramp to the new cargo terminal.
The Business Finance Authority bond means New Hampshire would be on the hook financially if the airport were to default on the 10-year financing the Service Federal Credit Union will issue to the state at a 2.5% annual interest rate.