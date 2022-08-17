Airport plans to develop new cargo facility
Buy Now

The Executive Council approved an $8.8 million grant to complete the apron to a new cargo terminal at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.  This is a conceptual rendering of the new cargo building that will be adjacent to the passenger terminal and the airport’s main runway.

 Provided by Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

PLAISTOW — A federal grant to help finish building an $8.8 million apron to increase cargo handling at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport won approval before the Executive Council Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration grant pays to build Phase 1 of a new Green Drive Cargo Facility Apron.