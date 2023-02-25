U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste in East Palestine, Ohio

A general view of the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste in East Palestine, Ohio, on Thursday. 

 ALAN FREED/REUTERS

The crew of the Norfolk Southern train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, received an alert about an overheating wheel bearing and was trying to slow the train before it came off the tracks, according to a preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report released Thursday.

As the engineer applied the brakes, an automatic braking system kicked in, according to the report. A detection system along the track indicated a wheel bearing was heating up over several miles as the train approached the derailment site, but the temperature didn't trigger a system that would have forced stoppage of the train until shortly before the incident. At that point, it registered 253 degrees Fahrenheit above the air temperature.