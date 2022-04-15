The Surface Transportation Board has given the go-ahead to the CSX acquisition of Pan Am Systems.
The acquisition was approved by the five-member federal board on Thursday and is effective May 14.
“CSX is pleased that the STB approved the proposed acquisition of Pan Am and has recognized the significant benefits this transaction will bring to shippers and other New England stakeholders,” said president and CEO James M. Foote in a statement.
“We look forward to integrating Pan Am, their employees and the rail-served industries of the Northeast into CSX and to working in partnership with connecting railroads to provide exceptional supply chain solutions to New England and beyond.”
Headquartered in North Billerica, Mass., Pan Am owns and operates a nearly 1,200-mile rail network and has a partial interest in the more than 600-mile Pan Am Southern system. The deal not only expands CSX’s reach in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York, but adds Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine to its existing 23-state network.
CSX, which owns the east-west tracks through Springfield, Mass., has agreed to bring more, and faster, passenger trains through western Massachusetts and the Berkshires, including east-west rail from Boston through Worcester to Springfield.
U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., chair of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, and Amtrak have called on federal regulators to impose conditions on CSX in the approval process, using the Pan Am acquisition as leverage to get CSX to cooperate on improved passenger rail.
“We are pleased with the report,” Neal told The Republican newspaper in Springfield, Mass. “It is consistent with the priorities we established.”
Among the conditions put in place by the Surface Transportation Board in its 75-page report:
• Prioritize passenger train movements in Springfield, Mass.;
• CSX must support the continued development of a Springfield master plan for capital improvement investment to enhance north-south and east-west passenger service in and around Springfield Union Station;
• CSX will cooperate in good faith with Amtrak and third party public agencies for addition, expansion, or modification of existing intercity passenger rail services, operation of seasonal service or “extra sections” of existing regularly scheduled Amtrak trains, and/or development of new intercity passenger rail service, including but not limited to service over the Pan Am routes and CSX’s Albany-Worcester route;
• CSX will participate in good faith discussions with the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority and Amtrak regarding improvements to, or expansion of, the Downeaster service;
• CSX will cooperate with Amtrak and third-party public agencies to identify improvements, if any, that would be required to make accelerated speeds on the Pan Am routes and CSX’s Albany-Worcester route safe and practicable.
There is no question that the conditions imposed are big step in improved east-west rail service, Neal said.
In addition, Neal said, the agreement addresses concerns that have been raised about CSX by the mayors of Agawam, Mass., and West Springfield, Mass.
The Springfield Democrat addressed those concerns in letters cited by federal regulators. West Springfield has complained about blocked crossings and CSX’s refusal to maintain the land surrounding its rail yard or cooperate on a sewer line project.
“I am hopeful that area mayors and I will be able forge a better rapport with CSX as we move forward,” Neal said.
The Surface Transportation Board is an independent federal agency, appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate, that is charged with the regulation of various modes of surface transportation.