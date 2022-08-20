Muscle cars

The Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye has a supercharged motor and mean looks to match.

 MYUNG J. CHUN/LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS

Dodge will stop making gas-powered Chargers and Challengers next year, ending an era for a brand that helped define the muscle car as it and other carmakers shift toward more climate-friendly offerings.

Stellantis, the Amsterdam-based conglomerate behind Dodge, announced Monday that the models will transition out of its lineup in 2023 with the release of seven "heritage" models, each bearing a plaque with "last call" under its hood.