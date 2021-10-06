Spending $32.6 million to demolish the “superstructure” of the Depression-era General Sullivan bridge and replace it with an 18-foot-wide bike-pedestrian thoroughfare connecting Newington and Dover is being recommended by the state's Department of Transportation.
The project is detailed in DOT’s 10-year transportation improvement plan, which is getting exposure in a series of public hearings across the state.
Peter Stamnas, director of project development at NH DOT, says the bike-pedestrian pathway is the final phase of a project that has been in the planning and review stages for at least a decade.
“The Department is pleased with the improvements that the Newington-Dover project has made for travelers on NH 16 and look forward to completing this last piece to provide long-term bicycle and pedestrian access across Little Bay,” Stamnas said Wednesday.
He said the cost of the project, budgeted in three phases between 2024 and 2026, will be paid for entirely with turnpike toll money.
The Newington-Dover bike-pedestrian project has been included in the state’s transportation improvement plan since 2011.
Stamnas said individual projects for the expansion of NH 16 between Newington and Dover were first shown in the 2011-2020 plan. His department expects it will be included in the final 2023-2032 transportation improvement plan, which will be subject to legislative hearings and signed off by the governor.
Stamnas, who participated in public hearings this week in Dover and Somersworth, says the cost estimate is based upon the preliminary design work by the department’s consultant and is updated at key points in the design to reflect changes in material quantity or material and labor costs.
NHDOT also performs a federally mandated environmental evaluation to understand how proposed alternatives may impact natural and cultural resources. For projects involving federal funds, as the earlier Little Bay project did, this evaluation falls under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
“While the current condition of the General Sullivan Bridge is such that it is not prudent to rehabilitate it, it is considered historic," Stamnas said. "Therefore, we are compelled to provide mitigation that memorializes the bridge and its historic engineering significance.”
Transportation planners have recommended what they say is the best course for providing access between Newington and Dover, taking into account factors such as feasibility, cost, safety and preservation.
When the first of two Little Bay spans was opened in 1984, the aging General Sullivan bridge evolved as a bike and pedestrian crossway. In 2010 and 2015, interior fencing restricted access to portions of the bridge deck because of deterioration. The bridge was closed to all public access in September 2018 because of its dilapidated condition.
NHDOT established a temporary detour in 2019 along the northbound lane of the Little Bay Bridge to maintain what the department termed a "temporary multi-use connection between Newington and Dover" for bicycle and pedestrian traffic.
Todd Wagner, owner of Exeter Cycles, said expanding access for recreational and commuting cyclists has many positives for the community.
"The new (planned) bike/pedestrian thoroughfare across the General Sullivan (GS) bridge is a great way to encourage safer bicycle commuting, riding, and exploration between the important hubs of Dover and Portsmouth, and surrounding areas," Wagner said.
"Beyond fun and safety, this improved access can have a positive economic impact -- bike lanes bring additional customers and revenue to local businesses. Also, the new GS bridge thoroughfare should reduce traffic problems. There are environmental benefits, too."