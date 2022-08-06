The U.S. Department of Transportation has proposed new rules to better protect travelers in case their flight is delayed, canceled or otherwise significantly changed - a response to the "flood of air travel service complaints" the department has received since the covid-19 pandemic began, it said in a news release.

By defining when a flight can be considered canceled or significantly changed, the proposal aims to plug a gap in the Department of Transportation's ability to prevent what it considers unfair practices in the transportation industry - and to force carriers to refund consumers who are victims of these practices.