CLAREMONT -- New Hampshire’s Department of Transportation has recently released the results of a safety audit of Charlestown Road, recommending the city take immediate, low-cost actions to improve safety.
Concerns raised in the audit include excessive speeding, uncontrolled access to and from driveways, and the lack of accommodation for pedestrians and cyclists, said NHDOT highway safety engineer Michael Dugas on Monday.
The safety audit was conducted in October 2020 at the height of the pandemic, Dugas said, with assistance from city officials.
“It was all done virtually,” he said. “We reviewed the site with them. So it’s not only the local expertise, but DOT bringing the highway engineering aspect to the table.”
One low-cost recommendation the city can adopt is to paint stripes on the road to make travel lanes for cars narrower. This would slow traffic and create more space for pedestrians and cyclists, Dugas said.
Improving the lighting and removing business signs that obstruct the view of motorists are also low-cost ways to improve the ability of traffic to turn safely into and out of driveways along the busy two-mile stretch of road.
More expensive solutions include the addition of sidewalks and road widening in some sections, he said.
Dugas said that although Charlestown Road is a state route, it sits within the city’s jurisdiction so the cost of improvements falls to the city.
There are federal funds, however, the city can apply for to help pay for the more costly improvements, Dugas said. That is a process DOT can help with, he said.
Charlestown Road is a two-lane road that has an average traffic count of more than 11,000 vehicles per day. The corridor studied runs from Grissom Lane to Draper’s Corner, at which point there is a four-way intersection with Maple Avenue.
The stretch of road is part of one of the city’s major business districts and includes two car dealerships and numerous banks, retailers and offices. In addition, there is also a Head Start center and many homes.
“It did have a pretty substantial number of crashes over the past few years and that was ultimately the motivation for having the audit,” Dugas said.
Over the past 12 years, the road has seen 17 crashes with injury, with one fatal crash and one serious injury crash among them, he said.
DOT conducts between three to five of these road safety audits each year across the state, he said, and selects stretches of road where the safety concerns are severe and improvements identifiable.
“We select the most compelling sites that have severe safety issues, documented safety issues,” Dugas said. “And then we try to find those sites that appear to be correctable.”