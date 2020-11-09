Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Starting Nov. 13, drivers will have a new way to replenish their E-ZPass accounts, Department of Transportation officials said Monday.
"Now all customers who have or would like to have a New Hampshire E-ZPass account, including those who are purely cash-based, as well as those who prefer not to use their credit or debit cards to automatically replenish their accounts, can easily add funds to their accounts with the New Hampshire E-ZPass Reload Card," a DOT news release said Monday.