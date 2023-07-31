US-NEWS-EASTWEST-RAIL-NOT-STATE-BUDGET-12-MLV.jpg

Lawmakers passed a $56.2 billion Massachusetts budget Monday without $12.5 million the Healey administration requested for a passenger rail station in Palmer and track improvements in Pittsfield — projects necessary for a long-awaited expansion.

The projects in Palmer and Pittsfield are components of what could be a billion-dollar project to restore speedy and frequent passenger rail service from Boston through Worcester to Springfield and Pittsfield.