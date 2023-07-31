Massachusetts State Senate President Karen E. Spilka talks with Blake Lamothe, owner of the Steaming Tender Restaurant at the old train station in Palmer. The legislature is thinking about a new train stop in Palmer to boost East-West rail travel. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 3/13/2023
State Sen. Jake Oliveira (left) and Massachusetts state Senate President Karen E. Spilka (third from left) tour the site of the Steaming Tender Restaurant at the old train station in Palmer, Mass., with owner Blake Lamothe and his daughter Scarlet, the general manager.
Don Treeger | dtreeger
Lawmakers passed a $56.2 billion Massachusetts budget Monday without $12.5 million the Healey administration requested for a passenger rail station in Palmer and track improvements in Pittsfield — projects necessary for a long-awaited expansion.
The projects in Palmer and Pittsfield are components of what could be a billion-dollar project to restore speedy and frequent passenger rail service from Boston through Worcester to Springfield and Pittsfield.
“It’s essential that the station projects move forward, and even more important is that there continue to be momentum on the big infrastructure investment for east-west rail, Pittsfield to Boston,” said Eric P. Lesser, a former state senator who championed the passenger rail project and sits on the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission.
The projects — $4 million for site selection and preliminary engineering in Palmer and $8.5 million for track work in Pittsfield — were included last month in MassDOT’s 2024-2028 Capital Investment Plan. The plan programs state, federal and other funds to pay for long-term improvements.
But the commission report remains overdue three months after its last meeting, raising fears the train plan is losing steam while there is federal money on the table. State lawmakers insisted on forming the commission in 2022 after then-Gov. Charlie Baker committed his support for east-west rail following years of lobbying by U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal.
Gov. Maura T. Healey has also voiced support, saying she’d hire an east-west rail director. The job has not been filled.
State Rep. Todd M. Smola, R- Warren, says there is momentum on east-west rail.
“There is always a plan to move forward,” he said. “I think the feeling was there is a lot of support for the project. But that (the state budget) wasn’t the vehicle for it.”
Including the two projects on the Capital Investment Plan – along with $2 million in master planning for track and right-of-way expansion near Springfield Union Station – demonstrates commitment, he said.
The introduction to that plan says the DOT continues to advance projects to improve passenger rail connections between Western Massachusetts and Boston.
Other means of funding include an economic development bill, a transportation bond bill or a supplemental budget.
In December, the DOT and rail companies Amtrak and CSX Corp. applied for $108 million in federal transportation money to help fund improvements along 53 miles of railroad between Springfield and Worcester.
Announcements of grant recipients should begin later in August and in September, according to Neal’s office.
State Rep. Bud L. Williams, D- Springfield, said the clock is ticking as the the 2024 presidential election nears. Joe Biden is a major rail booster, including federal money for rail and transit in infrastructure bills. But now, the House GOP majority wants to cut billions from road , rail and bridge spending.
In Palmer, Ben Hood, and Anne Miller of the Palmer Station Steering Committee point optimistically to the DOT’s Capital Investment Plan as a sign of the state’s commitment. They are urging the town to prepare.