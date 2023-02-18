The headlight of a Toyota Motor Corp. Mirai

The headlight of a Toyota Motor Corp. Mirai fuel cell powered vehicle displayed at the India Auto Expo 2023 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The event will be open to public on Jan. 13, and runs through Jan. 18.  

 Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

Global spending on electric vehicles is surging. According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before.

With the 2022 tally included, the total value of electric vehicles sold to date in the passenger vehicle segment has now crossed $1 trillion. There are a few ways to look at that figure. At the most basic level, if an automaker didn't have a decent EV strategy, they missed out on their share of a trillion-dollar revenue opportunity over the past decade.