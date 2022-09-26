LOWELL, Massachusetts — While standing next to her fully-electric vehicle, a 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range, Tyngsboro resident Margie Lynch-Freshner proudly announces she has been internal-combustion-engine free, or "ICE free," as she put it, for almost two years.

Lynch-Freshner explains she and her husband have owned or leased at least one electric vehicle, or EV, for more than two decades. However, almost two years ago, they scrapped their last gas-powered vehicle and have relied solely on electric ever since.