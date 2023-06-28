CONCORD — New Hampshire residents who have driven the turnpike system for decades remember a smiling attendant at every tollbooth, making change, offering important traffic updates and giving directions to lost motorists.
Two Republican executive councilors remember those days and miss them, which was why they were on on the losing end of a 3-2 vote on a $1.8 million contract to redesign the Bedford tolls on the F.E. Everett Turnpike to electronic-only (E-ZPass) collections.
“I think this makes us more like Massachusetts. I think it’s good for the department, and to hell with the consumer,” said Councilor Dave Wheeler, R-Milford.
The toll plazas on Interstate 93 in Hooksett and I-95 in Hampton always have at least one lane with an attendant who accepts cash.
“The good news is there are no current plans to change those staffing assignments at either tollbooth that gets the most tourist traffic in the state,” said Transportation Commissioner Bill Cass.
In October, the state stopped accepting cash at the Dover and Rochester tolls on the Spaulding Turnpike.
“I always felt like the cash lane was a form of connection that motorists had to the highway system,” said Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, the other opponent of the Bedford conversion.
Kenney said he recently took a five-and-a-half hour tour through the Maine turnpike system and every tollbooth had an attendant.
“Maybe it’s just because I grew up in New Hampshire and remember that tradition and the coin tokens. When I go through an E-ZPass lane at the speed limit, I don’t feel connected to anything,” Kenney said.
The state started collecting tolls on New Hampshire turnpikes back in 1955 and introduced coin tokens at a 50% discount to motorists who bought a roll of the brass and nickel alloy coins to get through the tollbooth gates.
At the height of the tokens’ popularity, more than 60% of drivers used them, the highest percentage in the nation. The discount token users received also was the biggest break in the country.
Still, the tokens were profitable for the Turnpike Bureau because many drivers hoarded more than they actually bought.
When the state introduced E-ZPass in 2005 and eliminated the tokens, it offered transponders for a very low cost (still $6.69 each) and reduced the toll discount to 30%.
Even at that lower rate, the discount remains one of the highest among states with electronic toll collection.
Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, said she’s convinced the benefits of E-ZPass for all turnpikes outweigh the positives of staffing every booth.
“As much as I always appreciated the warm welcome from our toll attendants, I think the department has made the case very clearly that electronic tolling improves traffic and therefore helps tourists getting where they are headed more quickly,” Warmington said.
“This also lowers sound levels for those living near tollbooths, and there’s the positive environmental impact since there is less gas use as well.”
Gov. Chris Sununu mused about whether it would be possible through Artificial Intelligence to create a “chat box” for motorists to virtually communicate with a Department of Transportation staffer while near a tollbooth.
The potential for hacking and intimidation online would advise against it, the governor said.
“It’s probably not a good idea,” Sununu said. “Things could go south very quickly.”