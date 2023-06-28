Tolltaker
Poppy Zlatos takes a toll while working at the toll booth on the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike in Bedford in September 2022.

CONCORD — New Hampshire residents who have driven the turnpike system for decades remember a smiling attendant at every tollbooth, making change, offering important traffic updates and giving directions to lost motorists.

Two Republican executive councilors remember those days and miss them, which was why they were on on the losing end of a 3-2 vote on a $1.8 million contract to redesign the Bedford tolls on the F.E. Everett Turnpike to electronic-only (E-ZPass) collections.