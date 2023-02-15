Download PDF Tesla leads the nation in fast EV chargers

Tesla will open parts of its charging network to all drivers, the White House announced Wednesday, a move that could help reassure road-trip loving Americans that they can travel long distances in electric vehicles.

One of the necessities of an all-electric driving future is a reliable, fast charging network - one that stretches from Southern California to the rural reaches of Maine, covering busy interstates, quiet highways and city centers.