SWAMPSCOTT, Massachusetts — From now until March, the MBTA is testing its newly installed signal system upgrades. The project team would like to advise the community of ongoing testing within the right-of-way of the MBTA Rockport Commuter Rail Line.
The Rockport Commuter Rail Line has stops between Boston, MA-South Station with Rockport, MA, Danvers, MA and Dover, NH. Along the coastline, its wheels run through Revere, Lynn, Swampscott, and Salem.
To test PTC and ATC systems, work will occur as necessary for twenty-four hours, seven days a week. Lights and mild to moderate noise levels can be expected during testing. The daytime-scheduled signal testing will continue through December. Additionally nighttime testing will take place from December to March.
The new signal system upgrades called Automatic Train Control (ATC) is a part of Positive Train Control (PTC), a federally mandated safety control system that monitors a train's location, direction, and speed in real time and reduces speed when needed to help prevent collisions.
There are ongoing changes in operations at certain grade crossings along the Rockport Line. Specifically at Ashland Avenue, Beach Street, Sea Street, and Washington Street.
The MBTA acknowledges communities for their cooperation, "We appreciate your patience as the MBTA takes this important step in making the railways safer for customers with the implementation of the PTC program."