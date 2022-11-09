SWAMPSCOTT, Massachusetts — From now until March, the MBTA is testing its newly installed signal system upgrades. The project team would like to advise the community of ongoing testing within the right-of-way of the MBTA Rockport Commuter Rail Line.

The Rockport Commuter Rail Line has stops between Boston, MA-South Station with Rockport, MA, Danvers, MA and Dover, NH. Along the coastline, its wheels run through Revere, Lynn, Swampscott, and Salem.