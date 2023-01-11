The Federal Aviation Administration is experiencing a technical outage that is affecting flights across the United States.
Just before 7 a.m. Eastern, there were nearly 1,200 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.
The FAA said that its Notice to Air Missions system, or NOTAMs - which issues essential notices to flight personnel - had "failed" and that technicians were working to restore it.
"Operations across the National Airspace System are affected," the FAA said.
American Airlines confirmed that the outage is affecting "all flights including all carriers." United Airlines said in a statement that it had "temporarily delayed all domestic flights" until it learns more from the FAA about the outage.
News of the glitch came as passengers on social media reported flight delays and outages across the United States, from Hawaii to Washington. Airports from Texas to Pennsylvania confirmed flights were affected across the country.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday that he had been in touch with the FAA about the outage. "FAA is working to resolve this issue swiftly and safely so that air traffic can resume normal operations, and will continue to provide updates," he wrote in a tweet.
The FAA, on a conference call early Wednesday, said there is no nationwide ground-stop at this time. Individual carriers or pilots, an official said, can choose whether they want to fly.
The FAA said the outage began at 8:28 p.m. Universal Time on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear what caused the glitch.
After the system failed, "no new NOTAMs or amendments have been processed," the FAA said. Some functions were "beginning to come back on line" early Wednesday, but "National Airspace System operations remain limited," it added.