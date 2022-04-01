PETERBOROUGH -- A $277,804 water main relocation project in Peterborough is being funded entirely by federal funds, the town announced Thursday.
“As President Biden has signed the omnibus into law, Peterborough will be awarded $277,804, fully reimbursing the Town for the project,” the town said in a press release Thursday.
“This project is a key priority for Peterborough,” Peterborough Director of Public Works Seth MacLean said in the announcement, “as it will increase the reliability of water service for emergency and public uses."
The town began planning the project in 2019, Town Administrator Nicole MacStay said Friday, in order to coordinate with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation’s reconstruction of the Route 101 Bridge at Route 202/Granite Street.
“We knew that this work had to be done. Because of the bridge project, we had to relocate the water main,” MacStay said.
The federal funds are helping to keep water user fees down, she said.
“This is money that was going to be paid entirely by water user’s fees but thankfully because of the federal funds we won’t have to use water fees at all to cover this,” MacStay said.
According to the town, the project is replacing a water main that had been “abandoned years ago after a significant break required that main to be taken offline permanently.”
Unlike the water main that is being replaced, which crossed the Contoocook River via its riverbed, the new water main will be suspended on the new Route 101 bridge, allowing for easier maintenance.
MacStay said the town might not have received the funds if not for the help of U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster.
“This was brought to our attention by Rep. Kuster’s office and Rep. Kuster herself made sure this was included with the other federally directed spending requests,” MacStay said.
According to MacLean, "Town staff began working closely with Rep. Kuster and her staff in early 2021 on this funding request, and we are thankful that through the Representative’s advocacy at the federal level, that this funding has come through.”