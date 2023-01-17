Federal officials are investigating a near miss involving two planes that occurred at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday night, when a pilot had to abort a takeoff to avoid hitting another jet crossing the runway, according to federal aviation officials and an audio recording of the incident.

Air traffic controllers called off Delta Air Lines Flight 1943 as it prepared to take off at 8:45 p.m. after noticing that an American Airlines Boeing 777 was crossing the runway in front of it, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.