CONCORD — A Bow construction firm is the state’s choice for a $45.5 million project to build the first of three phases for the new Exit 4A off Interstate 93 in Londonderry and Derry.
The proposal comes before the Executive Council for its approval Wednesday.
Local officials have viewed this project as critical to their efforts to expand economic growth to land directly off the turnpike in both communities.
This phase of the work calls for constructing the new Exit 4A off I-93 and building a new connector road (Olde Rum Trail) that will carry traffic to the Derry-Londonderry line.
The new exit will be 1.25 miles north of Exit 4 and 2.25 miles south of Exit 5.
The project will also include building a new bridge over I-93, relocating the Wheeler Pond tributary and erecting sound abatement walls along this section of interstate.
The project’s first phase will provide access to land owned by Pillsbury Realty Development LLC, which has the Woodmont Commons project west of I-93.
Once completed, Woodmont Commons will be a mixed-used development with anchor stores, retail shops and high-end condominiums.
The second phase of the Exit 4A project will upgrade Folsom and Tsienneto roads in Derry. The last phase will connect the project with Route 102.
State officials estimate the total cost for the project at $112 million.
Splitting the project into three phases will save the state money, according to state officials.
Federal grants will pay for 80% of the project. The state’s 20% match is being paid for with turnpike toll credits.
State officials have to acquire 100 private properties over the next 18 months to secure the right-of-way along the project’s 3.3-mile route.
Traffic will be reduced to three lanes during construction of the exit ramp connections and bridge over the turnpike.
The project already has received permits from state and federal authorities for wetlands, water quality and shore land protection.
Another important byproduct of this project is expected to be highway safety. This is one of the most dangerous sections of roadway throughout the state’s turnpike system, officials said.
The planned completion date for this phase of the project is Oct. 24, 2024.
Weaver Brothers Construction Co. was the lowest of three bidders for the work, according to Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan.
The bids came in $4 million or just over 9% over the construction estimate.
Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, had been pressing state officials to expedite the project’s construction.
Sheehan told the Executive Council she would recommend awarding the bid, rather than have to undergo the added cost and time of rebidding the project.
“Re-advertising this project would result, in our opinion, in higher prices and prevent the completion of the work in a timely manner,” Sheehan said.
The Weaver Brothers bid was $80,000 cheaper than the runner-up firm, R.S. Audley Co. of Bow.
The third bid was $51.3 million, from SPS New England Inc. of Salisbury, Mass.
This project has been in the works for decades. According to NH DOT, after initial planning and preliminary engineering in the mid-1980s, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) preliminarily approved the project under the condition that an environmental impact statement (EIS) be prepared. The EIS process began in 1998.