Dana Hyde

 Millennium Challenge Corporation

The flight that left a former White House official dead earlier this month was marked by a series of missteps, alerts and system issues before the plane lurched violently in the sky, according to a preliminary report Friday from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Federal Aviation Administration and NTSB earlier this month described the incident as a turbulence event, with the safety board saying it also was investigating a reported issue with a flight control system. According to the new report, pilots said there was no remarkable turbulence during the flight, including around the time the plane lost control.