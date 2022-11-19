Ford Bronco

The 2021 Ford Bronco.

 Ford/TNS

Ford Motor Co. is introducing a new off-road package for its popular Bronco Sport crossover, the automaker said Tuesday.

The company also is expanding access to its Bronco Off-Roadeo program for customers who buy a new 2023 Bronco Sport — meaning the off-roading adventure opportunity is now included on all models within the Bronco family of vehicles.