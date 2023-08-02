Ford Motor Co.’s U.S. sales rose 5.9% year-over-year in July, according to figures released Wednesday.

The Dearborn automaker sold 173,639 vehicles last month. More than 155,000 of those were internal combustion engine vehicles, sales of which were up 5.7%. Sales of hybrid vehicles were up 31.6% to just under 11,500, while sales of battery-electric vehicles were down 18.1% to 6,280.