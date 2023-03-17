Ford is recalling about 1.28 million Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans over concerns that collapsed fluid hoses might slow the rate of deceleration when braking, increasing the risk of an accident.

The recall covers about 1,167,000 Fusions and almost 113,000 Lincoln MKZs made between 2013 and 2018, about 2 percent of which are affected by the braking issue, according to a recall document made public by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Ford is aware of one report of a related accident but no injuries or deaths, according to NHTSA.