New Ford F-Series pickup trucks are stored in a lot during a semiconductor shortage at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Kentucky, U.S., on Friday, July 16, 2021. Ford will build and hold these vehicles for a number of weeks, then ship the vehicles to dealers once the modules are available and comprehensive quality checks are complete, stated Ford Spokeswoman Kelli Felker to CarsDirect.  

 Jeffrey Scott Dean/Bloomberg

Ford projects its electric F-series pickup factory under construction in Tennessee will ultimately produce half a million trucks a year, about 40% more than the company forecast in November.

The automaker is ramping up the facility as it seeks to reverse losses on electric vehicles, which it expects to reach about $3 billion this year.