FILE PHOTO: The Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck is seen during a press event in New York City, U.S., May 26, 2021. 

 BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

Ford Motor deepened a price war in the electric-vehicle industry on Monday by slashing the prices of its F-150 Lightning trucks, including a 17% cut for the base model, as it aims to boost its share of an EV market dominated by Tesla.

Shares of Ford were down about 5% in morning trade. Rival General Motors also fell about 3%, while EV maker Rivian was down about 3.8%. Tesla's shares were up 1.8% after the company built its first Cybertruck at its Austin plant.